Canadian short-track speedskating team finishes season with six more medals

BEIJING - Steven Dubois and William Dandjinou finished 1-2 in the men's 1,000-metre race and led relay teams to world titles as Canada finished its season with six medals overall Sunday at the world short track speedskating championships.

Canada also won four medals Saturday, giving it 10 overall, including six golds. The 10 medals are the most for the Canadian team since it captured 10 in 1996 and the six golds are the most since it had seven, also in 1996.

Dubois, of Lachenaie, Que., won the 1,000-metre event in one minute 23.348 seconds, followed by Dandjinou, of Montreal, in 1:23.352. Italy's Pietro Sighel was third in 1:23.417.

"This is all pretty crazy, there are really no other words," Dubois said. "We were hoping for some good results, and we knew we had a shot in every distance, but for us to win literally everything we touched on the ice this weekend is surreal.

"We are the strongest team, and we showed it. It feels good to end the year on such a good note."

Dubois and Dandjinou helped Canada capture the mixed 2,000-metre relay with Florence Brunelle of Trois-Rivières, Que., and Kim Boutin of Sherbrooke, Que. The Canadians won the race in 2:36.232 ahead of Italy (2:36.619) and Poland (2:41.860).

The men's relay squad of Dubois, Dandjinou, Felix Roussel of Sherbrooke and Montreal's Maxime Laoun went wire-to-wire for the victory in 6:41.271. China (6:41.840) was second ahead of Korea (6:41.891).

"Beijing really has a special place in my heart," Laoun said. "We were crowned Olympic champions here and now world champions.

"As a team, we have not won the men’s relay world championships since 2013. It's a title that we wanted badly and all year we were working toward this goal. There is no better feeling than finishing on the top of the podium with my friends."

Courtney Sarault of Moncton, N.B., was second in the women's 1,500-metre race while Fredericton's Rikki Doak captured silver in the 500-metre event.

"Winning my first world championship medal is crazy," said Doak. "I felt really good going into my races, which gave me confidence to be able to do what I did."

The Canadian team finished the 2024-25 season with 37 medals overall.

"A world championship title is never guaranteed, so to be able to perform like this against such a strong field is amazing," said Dandjinou. "And we’re going to work even harder this summer to make sure it happens again and again."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2025.