SANTIAGO, Chile — Swimmer Maggie Mac Neil was one of the big stories on the third day of the 2023 Pan Am Games in which Canada added three gold, nine silver and seven bronze to its growing medal total.

Canada now has 40 medals — 12 gold, 15 silver and 13 bronze.

Mac Neil, from London, Ont., picked up her third gold medal of the Pan Am Games with a victory in the women's 100-metre freestyle on Monday.

Mac Neil finished in a Pan Am record time of 53.64 seconds, a personal best. Brazil's Stephanie Balduccini finished second at 54.13. Catie De Loof of the United States was third.

"I'm really happy with that. It was a best time and before that was from (the relay leadoff leg at) worlds this summer," said the 23-year-old product of London Aquatic Club.

It was her fifth medal of the Santiago Games. She previously won gold in the 100 butterfly and women's 4x100 freestyle, silver in the mixed 4x100 medley relay and bronze in the mixed 4x100 freestyle.

“To have taken a break and come back and gone faster than that is really good stuff. I never thought I’d have a record in 100 free at a meet. It’s my first time swimming (the individual event) internationally so I’m super happy with that."

Canada's swim team added to its success in Santiago with gold and silver in the women's 200 breaststroke.

Sydney Pickrem, born in Dunedin, Fla., to parents from Halifax, won gold in two minutes 23.39 seconds while Winnipeg's Kelsey Wog took silver in 2:23.49.

“I’m just really grateful to be here in this position and want to put my best foot forward for Canada and I’m glad to come out with a win,” said the 26-year-old Pickrem.

Brayden Taivassalo of Newmarket, Ont., took silver in the men's 200 breaststroke and Blake Tierney of Saskatoon added a bronze medal in the men's 100 backstroke. Danielle Hanus of Newmarket took bronze in the women's 100 backstroke.

“It’s incredible,” said the 19-year-old Taivassalo. “Eight years ago when this Games was in Toronto, I was there in the stands like all these kids looking up to people.”

Divers Caeli McKay of Calgary and Kate Miller of Ottawa had a spirited battle against Gabriela Agundez and Alejandra Orozco of Mexico in the synchronized 10-metre final on Monday night. And although they were unable to achieve their goal of claiming the top spot on the podium, the Canadians will return home from Chile with a silver and new personal best score of 310.29 points as they look ahead to the Paris Olympic Games.

"We kept fighting until the very end. We were up against teams that have been together for a long time, while we’ve just barely started working on our synchronized dives together. Winning a medal and setting a new record at Kate’s first big Games is amazing,” said McKay.

Team Canada claimed bronze in equestrian dressage and secured a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Abby Dent of Kenora, Ont., and Olivia McMurray of Airdrie, Alta., won a silver in coxless pairs rowing. Canada also claimed bronze in the women's quadruple sculls.

Felix Dolci of Saint-Eustache, Que., won the all-around gold medal in men's artistic gymnastics. It's Canada's first Pan Am gold in the event since 1963.

Canada earned six water-skiing medals on Monday. Dorien Llewellyn of Innisfail, Alta., took silver in men's jumps and men's tricks. Neilly Ross earned silver in women's slalom and women's tricks.

And Paige Rini took bronze in women's jump and women's slalom. Ross and Rini are both from Florida but represent Canada.

In taekwondo, Marc-Andre Bergeron of Quebec City won bronze in the men's 80-plus kilogram event.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2023.