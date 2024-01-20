ZAŌ, JAPAN — It was a historic accomplishment Saturday for Canadian ski jumpers Alex Loutitt and Abigail Strate.

The pair was second in a World Cup super team ski-jumping event, earning Canada it's first-ever medal in the competition. Loutitt and Strate, both of Calgary, compiled 709.7 points as each competitor took three jumps off the normal-sized hill.

Slovenia took first spot with 722.2 points while Austria finished third with a 697.0 points.

"It was totally a success,” said the 20-year-old Loutitt. "It is very special to be the first Canadians on the Super Team podium.

"That is super exciting."

A total of 13 countries began the competition, with the top eight after the second round taking one more jump each.

Canada was fourth following Strate's first attempt before Loutitt moved the team into third. Canada jumped between first and second over the next two heats.

"It was a bit of a slow start in the first round, but we were able to keep our heads cool, and climb up to second place," Strate said.

Saturday's medal was the pair's eighth in 11 World Cup events this season. Strate has registered three individual medals, one less than Loutitt.

"We did start out a bit slow, but we managed to build our way up and showed some really strong performances today," said Loutitt. "It's something special to be doing this together rather than individually.

"Nothing feels better than having someone to share your joy with."

Loutitt opened the season with two silver medals and a bronze. The reigning senior and junior world champion claimed a bronze medal Friday.

Strate launched a medal-winning streak of her own, heading into '24 with two bronze and a silver in normal and large hill jumping.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2024.