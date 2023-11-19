CHIANG MAI, Thailand — Canada’s Sarah Pavan and Molly McBain won the bronze medal at the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Challenge with a 2-1 victory over China's Jie Dong and Fan Wang on Sunday in the third-place game.

Set scores were 15-21, 21-16, 15-9 as Pavan, of Kitchener, Ont., and Toronto's McBain picked up their first international medal as a team.

Pavan and McBain won their pool and then eliminated a team from Japan in the playoff round.

They defeated a German team in the quarterfinals before losing to the eventual gold medallists from Brazil in the semifinals.

On the men’s side, Canada’s Dan Dearing and Sam Schachter were defeated in the round of 16 by a Dutch duo that went on to win gold.

