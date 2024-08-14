Chinese Taipei no-hits Canada in dominant LLWS victory

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Kuei-Shan Little League team from Taiwan finished fourth in last year's Little League World Series.

Back in Williamsport for the second straight year, the Taiwan squad has more depth and skill, and proved that with a dominant 8-0 win over Canada on Wednesday.

Taiwan scored five runs in the third inning, added three more in the fifth and no-hit the Whalley Little League team from Surrey, B.C., in the six-inning opener for both squads.

Whalley's Kayden Krestanovich made a Daulton Varsho-like circus catch in the outfield in the fourth inning, Canada turned a beautiful double play, and the Canadian infielders flashed some leather later in the game on hard-hit balls, but the Canadian squad couldn't solve Taiwan's pitching.

Lai Cheng-Xi, nicknamed the Little Dragon, pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings and struck out 10 batters and issued no walks. Ciou Zhi-Kai finished up with three strikeouts and a walk in 1 1/3 innings.

Starter Ben Wegwitz worked three innings on the mound for Canada, giving up five runs and six walks. He had four strike outs. Ronan Bobiles worked 1 2/3 innings, giving up two hits, two runs and one walk. He struck out one batter. Raymond Dhasi and Blake Anderson did mop-up duty in relief.

Canada, coached by Eric Kluth and Jason Wegwitz, will play Saturday against the loser of Thursday's game between Japan and Puerto Rico. Taiwan faces Sydney, Australia on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2024.