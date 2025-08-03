With four world championship gold medals and a single bronze draped around her neck, Summer McIntosh is doing more than just winning on an international level — she is inspiring young swimmers in her hometown as well.

On Sunday, McIntosh marked the end of her journey at the World Aquatics championships in Singapore with her fourth gold medal, winning the women's 400-metre individual medley in about four minutes and 25 seconds.

As McIntosh topped the podium, fellow young swimmers at Lakeshore Swim Club in Etobicoke, Ont., a Toronto neighbourhood west of downtown, cheered on.

Club president Tara Smith said they reminisced about McIntosh swimming for the club in her early years.

“A number of her records still stand in our record books and so our swimmers see it every day when they go into practice," said Smith.

Sunday's win marked McIntosh's fifth overall medal at the championships, joining her gold in the 200 butterfly, 200 medley and 400 freestyle and bronze in the 800 freestyle.

Her lasting impact on the Etobicoke swim club is seen at its training facility at the Gus Ryder Pool and Health Club. A plaque for the club's grassroots development program, of which McIntosh was a part, greets visitors.

"We're really proud of her," said Smith. "I know she has really big expectations of herself, but she does a fantastic job representing our country and representing herself."

McIntosh now has 13 career medals at the world championships — the most of any Canadian — including eight gold.

After last year's Olympics, Smith said the overall interest in the club's pre-competitive program increased — something she attributes to McIntosh.

She said McIntosh creates a lot of excitement in the sport and inspires the kids at the swim club.

On social media, McIntosh supports her old club by interacting with swimmers' posts.

"It's very exciting for the kids to see that, whether it's just comments or a heart," Smith said.

Swimmers from Toronto Swim Club delayed their Saturday morning workouts and gathered around a screen at the University of Toronto to watch McIntosh's 800-metre freestyle showdown with American Katie Ledecky.

Though McIntosh came up third in a tight race behind Ledecky and Australia's Lani Pallister, swimmers were just as excited to watch her compete and take home another medal, said the club's national head coach Bill O'Toole.

"It's just so inspiring to see a Canadian take on the world like that," said O'Toole. "In my opinion, she will be the greatest swimmer of all time."

O'Toole said many in his club have cheered on McIntosh. Some know her personally, he said, and want to see her achieve success.

"Everyone's just really excited and inspired by watching her swim," said O'Toole.

He added some of the younger athletes will tap into their newfound motivation as they compete at the Canada Games and World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships this month.

"The sky's the limit and that a Canadian is as good as anybody else in the world," he said.

"It's not just about winning; it's about breaking barriers."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2025.