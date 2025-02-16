Invictus Games come to a close in Vancouver

VANCOUVER - Talk of war and politics mixed with sport at the closing ceremony in Vancouver of the 2025 Invictus Games where hundreds of wounded or sick service personnel competed for their country.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau singled out team members of Ukraine, Afghanistan and the United States as he spoke to a crowd of about 12,000 at Rogers Arena on Sunday.

He told the American competitors that Canada and America have stood together for generations and Canadians "will never stop fighting for the friendship that unites our two countries."

While he didn't mention U.S. President Donald Trump, Trudeau said Americans and Canadians "have values and a friendship that endures the test of time."

"I know my American friends, you've been reminded this past week that your Canadian friends and every other competitor in this place is just as proud to fight for their flags as you are to fight for yours, the Stars and Stripes," the prime minster said, addressing the U.S. team.

The Canadian athletes hugged the American athletes and gave them high-fives and made heart signs with their hands in support.

To the Ukrainian athletes, Trudeau said Canadians will be with them "every step of the way until victory" in their conflict with Russia, drawing a standing ovation from the crowd in attendance.

Trudeau also told the Afghan soldiers, who stood up for a free and democratic Afghanistan, their sacrifice would never been forgotten.

To Team Canada, he said he speaks for all 41 million Canadians when he says how grateful they are for each one of them and for their service and perseverance.

"You are an inspiration to all Canadians, from coast to coast to coast," he said as the crowd cheered, drowning out his words.

Trudeau also thanked Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, for making the games a reality and changing many people's lives for the better.

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014 and has been in B.C. to watch a many of the events over the last week that saw 550 wounded, injured or sick service personnel and veterans from 23 countries compete in 11 sports in Whistler and Vancouver.

Speaking to close out the ceremony Sunday, the Duke of Sussex told competitors that the world needs the Invictus spirit "perhaps more than ever" as people look for the strength of example from wounded veterans striving to heal.

Prince Harry said that the athletes, "in the pursuit of saving yourselves," have also "saved all of us," with many spectators inspired by the Games.

"I've spent the last 11 days meeting children to grandparents from all over the world, from different beliefs, backgrounds and abilities," he said. "I've seen how you've changed them.

"Being a role model, it's not just about resilience, skill or power. It's about integrity, compassion and courage. You guys give us hope through your healing, through your honesty and through your humanity."

Prince Harry also vowed to wounded veterans and military personnel "from one soldier to another" that "so long as our brothers and sisters are striving to heal and grow, the Games will go on."

"Our entire Invictus community, whether here tonight or watching from home, is making the world a better place. And you're doing it by being your awesome selves."

Invictus Games 2025 Chief Executive Officer Scott Moore told the crowd that the event was able to report a profit of more than $5 million, which will go toward supporting various veterans programs across Canada.

Earlier Sunday, Trudeau and Prince Harry dropped in to watch part of the indoor rowing finals on the last day of the Vancouver Games.

The pair sat in the bleachers with Canadian fans, cheering as athletes competing on rowing machines lined up in the middle of the room.

Trudeau and Prince Harry stopped periodically to shake hands and take pictures with spectators and volunteers at the event.

This year's Games included six winter sports that were part of the Games for the first time.

Event producer Patrick Roberge said at a news conference earlier this week that Sunday’s closing ceremony at Rogers Arena was planned for a crowd of 12,000, with heavy focus on the competitors and their "journey at the Games."

“The only one on the floor of the arena will be the competitors of the Games, along with our dignitaries for the show,” Roberge said.

“It’s going to be a chance for them to come together one last time as a collective group of people, celebrating their success.”

At the ceremony, the arena floor resembled a tapestry of colours, with each team's members in their uniforms weaving together and multi-coloured palette that spread into part of the stadium's lower bowl seating area.

Others who made appearances at the closing ceremony include famed wheelchair athlete and philanthropist Rick Hansen, Olympic gold medallist Ashleigh McIvor, Paralympics bronze medallist Alexis Guimond and Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim.

The evening featured musical performances by Canadian band Barenaked Ladies and Montreal singer Marie-Mai, as well as American musicians Jelly Roll and The War and Treaty.

Jelly Roll drew a particularly loud ovation as he called the competing athletes "some of the bravest and strongest people in the world," walking across the floor and shaking hands with several attendees as he sang his 2024 single, I Am Not Okay."

Among the fans in attendance was Jayne McMillan, who was at the closing ceremony with her two adult daughters.

McMillan, who had planned to volunteer but was forced to back out due to personal reasons, said she did the next best thing by supporting the Invictus Games whenever she could — attending both the opening and closing ceremonies as well as watching the wheelchair basketball competition.

"It's just so good to bring the international teams together, and just to show the camaraderie and showcase the Canadian spirit here," she said outside the closing ceremony.

"I think we shone."

Omer Dagan, who works at the Whistler Blackcomb ski resort, said he vividly remembers watching the skiing event earlier in the week, when a visually impaired skier was taking to the hills for the first time.

"The announcer came over the intercom system and explained to the entire crowd that they rely on their guide to be able to navigate the course," Dagan said. "And so they asked everybody to be quiet.

"And so the entire crowd — hundreds of people — all just were suddenly silent. There was no music over the loudspeakers. It was dead silent as they made their way down the course, and then as soon as they crossed the finish line, everybody erupted into cheers.

"It was just a really cool moment to see."

The closing ceremony marked a handoff point for the Games, as Vancouver handed over the Invictus flag to representatives from the United Kingdom ahead of the 2027 iteration, to be held in Birmingham.

This is the second time the Invictus Games have been hosted in Canada, following the Games in Toronto in 2017.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2025