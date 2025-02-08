Invictus Games kick off with star-studded opening ceremony in Vancouver

VANCOUVER - Entertainers and dignitaries led by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, officially kicked off the 2025 Invictus Games in British Columbia on Saturday in a star-studded opening ceremony.

The kickoff event at Vancouver's BC Place Stadium featured artists Katy Perry, Roxane Bruneau, Noah Kahan, Nelly Furtado and Coldplay's Chris Martin, with the prince and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, seen clapping and singing along to the performances.

But Prince Harry said in his opening speech that the Games are meant to place the focus more on the competitors -- wounded military veterans -- who embody courage, resilience and leadership in setting an example for the rest of the world.

"Your leadership did not end when you stepped off the battlefield or took off the uniform," he said, eliciting tears from some visibly moved competitors.

Prince Harry founded the Games in 2014 for wounded, injured or sick service personnel and veterans.

Up to 550 athletes from 23 nations are taking part in 11 adaptive sports in Whistler and Vancouver, with several of the events taking place in the same venues that hosted the 2010 Olympic Games.

Four host nation chiefs entered the stadium to the beat of drums Saturday afternoon, holding raised paddles — a traditional sign of welcome for strangers arriving on the shores of Coast Salish Indigenous communities.

The athletes parade began with Germany, which hosted the games in 2023 in Duesseldorf, and ended with Team Canada whose members wore matching blue and black flannel shirts.

The stadium was transformed into what organizers called a "sea of blue," which represented the Pacific coastline, with blue banners and flags waving along the floor as audience members held up blue pompoms. A balloon humpback whale and silver dolphins flew over the crowd.

Dignitaries in attendance included Mary Simon, the Governor General of Canada, and B.C. Premier David Eby, who took a moment to mention the current political climate between Canada and the United States, where President Donald Trump has threatened tariffs on Canadian products and said he wants Canada to become the 51st state.

Eby addressed Team USA directly, noting that Canadian soldiers "have fought and died and cried and celebrated beside Americans for generations," and he said that Canadians will always be there for the U.S.

"And you know what, if we ever need you, and it came down to it, I know you'd be there in a second. God bless USA. God bless Canada," Eby told the crowd.

This year is the first time the Games will feature winter sports, including the skeleton, skiing events and wheelchair curling, alongside indoor rowing, sitting volleyball, swimming, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair basketball events as it has previously.

Event producer Patrick Roberge said that the four First Nations co-hosting the Games represent the "shared healing journey of Indigenous Peoples in Canada."

Gabrille Hack was among the attendees who filed into BC Place ahead of the opening ceremony. She said her mother was volunteering at the event and got her tickets.

"Seeing people in their military outfits and everything — I think it's just such a unique atmosphere," Hack said in an interview before the ceremony, adding that watching the music artists live was another major draw.

That sentiment was shared by fellow ceremony-goer Gina Behnke. The Germany-native said Kahan was the main reason she wanted to attend.

"Noah Kahan is my favourite artist and tickets for his concerts are really expensive, so this was a chance to see him, even if it's just for one song," Behnke said outside the stadium.

But Kahan performed two of his hits for the crowd, including "Northern Attitude" and "Stick Season."

Addressing the athletes, Kahan called them inspiring.

"It's one of those things we'll remember forever," he said. "We'll remember the bravery in this room. The openness with your struggles inspires us all."

Canadian singer-songwriter Nelly Furtado, who was the first headliner to take the stage, performed a medley of "Spirit Indestructible," "Promiscuous," "I'm Like a Bird," "Turn Off the Light" and "Powerless." She was joined by guests music producer Mattmac and dance group Ill Abilities.

Francophone singer Roxane Bruneau performed songs "J'pas stressée" and "À ma manière," performing alongside the 80-person Invictus Games Dance Corp.

Chris Martin of Coldplay performed the Invictus Anthem live for the first time. The song, which he penned for the first Games in London in 2014, has formed the basis of medal ceremonies for all Invictus Games. He completed his set by playing Coldplay hits "Higher Power" and "Viva La Vida."

As the final chorus of "Viva La Vida" rang out, the video panned to the singing crowd, pausing briefly on Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, who could be seen taking part.

American pop star Katy Perry closed the show with a medley of "Roar," "Dark Horse," "Part of Me," "Lifetimes" and "Firework" to a rapturous crowd.

Grace Pachmann, a longtime fan of the singer, said seeing her live was "a dream come true" and the entire event was "really inspiring."

"It was very heartwarming (and) very emotional. It was really cool to see so many different stories and so many people coming together from bunch of different countries, and I really enjoyed it."

This year marks the seventh Games and the second time they have been held in Canada. Toronto previously acted as host in 2017.

Prince Harry and Meghan are expected to be in attendance throughout the Games.

Last year, the pair attended training camp in B.C., where the prince tried out sit-skiing and skeleton in Whistler before heading to Vancouver to try wheelchair curling alongside Canadian singer Michael Bublé.

After the ceremony ended, Prince Harry headed down the street to Rogers Arena, where he performed the ceremonial puck drop before the Vancouver Canucks' game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Games run until Feb. 16, and will conclude with a closing ceremony at Vancouver's Rogers Arena that will feature artists including country singer Jelly Roll and Canadian rock band Barenaked Ladies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2025.