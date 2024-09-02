Joey Chestnut set a new world record by eating 83 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes in a contest against longtime rival Takeru Kobayashi Monday in Las Vegas.

Chestnut won by a final score of 83-67, blowing past his previous world record total of 76.

The event, titled Unfinished Beef, was streamed on Netflix and featured a pair of eaters who were competing against one another for the first time since 2009. Monday's competition featured a "no dunking" rule which prevented eaters from soaking hotdogs in water before consuming. Chestnut said after the matchup he was initially nervous about not being able to dunk, but quickly adjusted while preparing for the event.

Neither Chestnut, nor Kobayashi participated in Nathan's Famous contest on July 4 in Coney Island, Brooklyn, with Chestnut being barred from the competition due to a sponsorship conflict.

Patrick Bertoletti won this year's men's Nathan's contest with a total of 58, while Miki Sudo ate 51 hotdogs to claim the women's title.

Chestnut is a 16-time Mustard Belt champion.