CALGARY - A world record fell and a hot streak continued on the second day of World Cup speedskating in Calgary.

Italy's Davide Ghiotto set a world record in the men's 10,000 metres en route to gold Saturday at the Olympic Oval.

American star Jordan Stolz, who has yet to lose a World Cup race this season across three distances, took the men's 1,000 metres.

Calgary's Oval that boasts the "fastest ice in the world" has produced multiple world records since it was built in 1987 for the Winter Olympics the following year.

Aging pipes in the 37-year-old floor have begun to spring leaks. The federal and provincial governments have been asked for $60 million for a new floor and other upgrades.

But 20 skaters posted the fastest times of their lives, and three track records and a world record were set over two days of racing in Calgary.

"It's pretty quick. Faster than usual," Stolz said. "A lot of people have been saying that."

Ghiotto crossed the line in 12 minutes, 25.69 seconds to better the previous record of 12:30.74 set by Sweden's Nils van der Poel at the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing, where Ghiotto took bronze.

"I worked a lot for this day. Maybe a dream come true because three years ago I (finished) behind van der Poel doing the world record," said the 31-year-old.

"The feeling was very good today. Maybe here on this track, it is a little bit easier than sea level because the ice is very, very fast."

Winner of back-to-back world titles in the 10k since Beijing, Ghiotto is a favourite heading into next year's Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina in his home country.

"One year is very long and I'm one year older next year," he said. "In this sport, every day is different.

"Today I win, but tomorrow I don't know. I want to come back to training a lot for the Olympic Games."

The host Canadian team flirted with the podium, but was shut out of medals for a second day.

Graeme Fish of Moose Jaw, Sask., posted his fastest 10k at the Oval — quicker than his bronze-medal time in last year's world championship — to finish fifth.

"I literally gave everything I could. I wish I could have had a little bit in the tank at the end," Fish said.

"It's probably the fastest ice we've had here in a while and it's obviously good. The Oval is going through some tough times right now. This just shows that the ice can be really fast."

Calgary's Ted-Jan Bloemen, a silver medallist in the 2024 world championship, was in medal position for 15 of 25 laps before fading to 10th.

Sprinter Laurent Dubreuil of Levis, Que., posted the fastest opener in the 1,000, but similarly couldn't hold that pace to topple Stolz.

Dutchman Jenning De Boo threatened Stolz's streak with quicker split times, but the 20-year-old closed faster for the win and a track-record time of one minute, 5.91 seconds.

"When I went to the line, I figured I would be able to have good enough pace in the second lap to be able to stay with his time, or at least beat it, which is what I was able to do," Stolz said.

Stolz, from West Bend, Wis., puts his undefeated run in the 500 metres to the test Sunday. He wants to carry an unblemished record into his home state next week in Milwaukee.

"I'm happy to get another one today, even though it's close," he said. "See if I can pull it off tomorrow and continue to try and do that in Milwaukee."

Joy Beune of the Netherlands won the women's 1,500 metres a day after her victory in the 1,000.

Racing concludes Sunday in Calgary with the men's and women's 500 metres and mass starts, and team sprints.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2025.