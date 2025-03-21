SAINT MORITZ - Canada's Megan Oldham reached the podium at her third straight freestyle skiing world championships Friday with a bronze medal in women's slopestyle.

Oldham, from Parry Sound, Ont., finished third with 70.63 points.

Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud defended her world title with 85.65 points while Austria's Lara Wolf took silver with 73.33.

The 23-year-old Oldham won silver in slopestyle and bronze in big air at the 2023 championships in Bakuriani, Georgia and bronze in slopestyle in the 2021 event in Aspen, Colo.

Oldham earned three podiums during the most recent World Cup season — a big air gold medal and slopestyle silver in Aspen and another slopestyle silver in Laax, Switzerland.

Women's freestyle big air competition begins Wednesday.

