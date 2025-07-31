OTTAWA - Camryn Rogers has secured her fifth national title.

The Richmond, B.C., native had a top throw of 77.30 metres to win the women's hammer throw event at the Canadian track and field championships on Thursday.

Jillian Weir of Kingston, Ont., finished second with a mark of 72.61.

Jinaye Shomachuk of Airdrie, Alta., placed third with 65.18.

Rogers, the reigning Olympic and world champion, set a new national record with 78.88 metres on July 5 at the Prefontaine Classic on the Diamond League circuit.

The 26-year-old will look to defend her world title at the world championships in Tokyo from Sept. 13-21.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2025.