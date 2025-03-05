2025 Special Olympics World Games Schedule
2025 Special Olympics World Winter Games
Published
As the official media partner of Special Olympics Canada, TSN delivers multi-platform coverage of the SPECIAL OLYMPICS WORLD WINTER GAMES TURIN 2025.
The event takes place from March 8-15 in Turin, Italy, where more than 1,500 Special Olympics athletes from 100 delegations are set to come together in an international demonstration of inclusion, acceptance, and unity. The Canadian delegation features a total of 91 athletes competing in five of the Games’ winter sports competitions.
|Date
|Event
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Saturday, March 8, 2025
|Opening Ceremony
|Noon
|TSN4
|Wednesday, March 12, 2025
|Figure Skating - Day 1
|10am
|TSN+
|Thursday, March 13, 2025
|Figure Skating - Day 2
|10am
|TSN+
|Friday, March 14, 2025
|Figure Skating - Day 3
|10am
|TSN+
|Sunday, April 6, 2025
|Recap Show
|1pm
|TSN