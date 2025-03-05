SCOREBOARD

2025 Special Olympics World Games Schedule

2025 Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025 Special Olympics World Winter Games
Published

As the official media partner of Special Olympics Canada, TSN delivers multi-platform coverage of the SPECIAL OLYMPICS WORLD WINTER GAMES TURIN 2025.

The event takes place from March 8-15 in Turin, Italy, where more than 1,500 Special Olympics athletes from 100 delegations are set to come together in an international demonstration of inclusion, acceptance, and unity. The Canadian delegation features a total of 91 athletes competing in five of the Games’ winter sports competitions.

 

2025 Special Olympics World Games Schedule

Date Event Time (ET) Network
Saturday, March 8, 2025 Opening Ceremony Noon TSN4
Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Figure Skating - Day 1 10am TSN+
Thursday, March 13, 2025 Figure Skating - Day 2 10am TSN+
Friday, March 14, 2025 Figure Skating - Day 3 10am TSN+
Sunday, April 6, 2025 Recap Show 1pm TSN

© 2025 All rights reserved.