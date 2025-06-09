Star swimmer McIntosh sets world record in 200-metre individual medley

VICTORIA - Summer McIntosh set a world record in the 200-metre individual medley at the Bell Canadian Swimming Trials on Monday night.

The 18-year-old from Toronto won the race in 2:05.70. That broke the old mark of 2:06.12 set by Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu in 2015.

McIntosh won a gold medal in the event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, to go with her victories in the 400 IM and 200 butterfly.

It was the second world record in three days for McIntosh, who won the 400-m freestyle in 3:54.18 on Saturday. That broke the old mark of 3:55.38 held by Australia’s Ariarne Titmus.

She broke her own Canadian record in the 800-m freestyle Sunday. Her time of 8:05.07 shaved almost five seconds off her own Canadian record and was the third fastest time ever, 0.95 of a second off the world record American legend Katie Ledecky set in May.

McIntosh also holds the 400 IM world record, plus the 400 free, 200 butterfly and 400 IM in the short course pool.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2025.