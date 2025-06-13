VICTORIA - Toronto's Summer McIntosh will headline Canada's 28-swimmer roster for the 2025 world aquatics championships in Singapore, Swimming Canada said Thursday night.

The 14 female and 14 male athletes were selected based on their performances at the six-day Bell Canadian Swimming Trials at Saanich Commonwealth Place.

McIntosh, 18, set three world records and five Canadian records while qualifying in five events.

She became the first swimmer to break three different individual long-course world records in one meet since American Michael Phelps at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

McIntosh believes she can be even faster at the world championships.

“I can go over with my coach and see where to make improvements and really just use this as motivation and validation for my training so far,” McIntosh said in a statement. “Just keep pushing and moving forward and work even harder.”

Open water swimming at the world championships is set for July 14-19. Pool competition will be held July 26-Aug. 3.

Kylie Masse of LaSalle, Ont., Finlay Knox of Okotoks, Alta., Mary-Sophie Harvey of Montreal, Taylor Ruck of Kelowna, B.C., and Toronto's Joshua Liendo are some of the other notable names on the roster.

Also Thursday, Ilya Kharun of Montreal broke his Canadian record in the 50-metre butterfly with a time of 22.68 seconds. It was the fastest time in the world so far this year and eighth fastest in history.

Montreal's Antoine Sauve set a Canadian mark in the men's 200 free with a time of 1:46.39 in the B-final. In para swimming, Tyson Jacob of Les Loutres, Que., set a national mark in 45.51 in the S5 men’s 50-m backstroke.

Nicholas Bennett of Red Deer, Alta., Edmonton's Reid Maxwell and Moncton's Danielle Dorris headline the 19-swimmer roster for the Sept. 21-27 world para swimming championships in Singapore.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2025.