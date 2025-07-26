SINGAPORE - Canadian swim star Summer McIntosh had the second fastest qualifying time in the women's 200-metre medley at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

The 18-year-old Toronto swimmer recorded a time of two minutes, 9.46 seconds, finishing .01 behind Tara Kinder of Australia, and .05 ahead of American Alex Walsh.

Mary-Sophie Harvey of Laval, Que., finished fourth overall and qualified with a time of two minutes, 9.95 seconds. The 25-year-old Harvey finished 0.88 ahead of Yiting Yu of China.

Fifteen swimmers qualified for Sunday's semifinals.

McIntosh then qualified fourth overall for the women's 400-metre freestyle, finishing second in Heat 4 in a time of four minutes, 3.11 seconds. Lani Pallister of Australia won the heat in 4:02.36. Ella Jansen of Burlington, Ont., clocked in at 4:11.01 and the 19-year-old missed qualifying for the finals.

In the men's 400-metre freestyle qualifying heats, Canadian Ethan Ekk clocked in at three minutes, 46.01 seconds but just missed qualifying for the semifinals. Heat three winner Petar Petrov Mitsin of Bulgaria, who did qualify, beat Ekk by one second.

Brooklyn Douthwright of Riverview, N.B., topped her heat in the women's 100-metres butterfly in 59.25 seconds, but the 22-year-old did not qualify to advance. American Gretchen Walsh was the top qualifier in 55.68.

Josh Liendo of Toronto qualified in the men's 50-metre butterfly event with a time of 23.16 seconds. He finished third in his fast heat topped by Maxime Grousset of France in 22.74. Ilya Kharun of Montreal won his 50-metre butterfly heat in 22.85 and also qualified.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2025.