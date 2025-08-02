SINGAPORE - Canada's Summer McIntosh took the bronze medal in the 800-metre freestyle at the world swim championship in a three-way duel to the finish.

The Toronto teenager, Olympic champion Katie Ledecky of the United States and Lani Pallister of the Australia battled from start to finish with Ledecky claiming her seventh world title in the distance.

McIntosh seeking a fourth straight gold medal in Singapore ran second to the American star before making her move on the final turn for a brief lead.

But Ledecky surged and delivered the knockout punch over the final 50 metres with Pallister closing fast behind her.

Ledecky finished in eight minutes, 5.62 seconds with Pallister less than four-tenths of a second behind. McIntosh touched the wall 1.67 seconds after Ledecky.

Montreal's Ilya Kharun took bronze in the men's 100-metre butterfly. Canada has now won eight medals at the world aquatics championships — seven in swimming and one in diving.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2025.