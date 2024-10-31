The best Halloween costumes from around the sports world

Happy Halloween!

Just because athletes have jam-packed schedules doesn't mean they don't find time to dress up and get into the spirit of Spooky Szn.

Here are some of the best costumes and Halloween moments from around the world of sports.

NHL Players get into character

The National Hockey League took to Instagram to share some of their players' best looks, including Boston Bruins teammates David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie, Trevor van Riemsdyk and Victor Olofsson.

Morgan Geekie David Pastrnak Halloween costumes

Trevor van Riemsdyk Halloween costumes

Victor Olofsson Halloween costume

Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine kept it simple on Thursday, rocking the pumpkin hat.

Raptors go all-out

The Toronto Raptors went all out this year, with several players getting into the Halloween spirit.

Scottie Barnes went the pirate route -- with a patch over his right eye, fitting considering his orbital bone injury -- while Gradey Dick showed up dressed as a Teletubbie.

And don't sleep on Jakob Poeltl, who went as Luigi.

Siakam goes as Andre 3000

Former Raptors star Pascal Siakam dressed up as Andre 3000 from hip-hop group Outkast.

Siakam is also fresh off a game-winner Wednesday against the Boston Celtics, sinking a go-ahead three with six seconds to go to sink the defending champs.

Leafs Halloween costumes

The Toronto Maple Leafs held their annual Halloween party recently, and a number of players got into the spooky spirit with some incredible costumes, including Morgan Rielly and Tessa Virtue dressing up as Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz.

Morgan Rielly and Tessa Virtue Halloween costume

Auston Matthews dresses up as Darth Vader

A throwback to a classic

Last Halloween, San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama went as Slenderman. Will the 20-year-old star outdo himself this year?

T-Wolves have Halloween party

The Minnesota Timberwolves shared everyone's costume from their Halloween Party Wednesday, with Anthony Edwards going as Mr. Incredible and Donte DiVincenzo going as Freddy Krueger.

Culkin goes as Burrow

Actor Macaulay Culkin dressed as Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow for Halloween, and he even brought out the frosted tips.

Burrow seemed to enjoy the outfit, re-sharing Culkin's Instagram post and commenting "touché alleged doppleganger."

Goedert brings back The Hangover

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert and his girlfriend went as Alan and the baby from The Hangover, the 2009 comedy starring Zach Galifianakis.

LaMelo spooked by clown

Hornets star point guard LaMelo Ball is no fan of clowns apparently.

The team set up an animatronic clown in the team's facility and it seemed to shake up the 23-year-old, who ended up swatting its head off.

Sabathia turns house into haunted house

Former Yankees pitcher C.C. Sabathia turned his house into a Halloween fantasy land, as detailed in this story by the New York Times.

Sabathia may be looking for a pick-me-up after his Yankees' had their season end Wednesday night in a World Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Blue Jackets president, GM dresses up

President and general manager Don Waddell wasn't afraid to get into the Halloween spirit, riding through the team's office dressed up as Green Lantern.

Rangers step up

Matt Rempe and Jonathan Quick of the New York Rangers brought it this year, getting into character as elves from Will Ferrell's 2003 beloved Christmas hit.

Meanwhile, Rangers blueliners Adam Fox and Ryan Lindgren teamed up with their partners to deliver a Despicable Me-themed ensemble.

Texans get creative ahead of TNF

The Houston Texans had some fun with graphics, putting their own spin on some of the most well-known Halloween movie posters.

The Texans take on the New York Jets Thursday night to kick off Week 9.

Watch and stream the game LIVE at 8:15pm ET/5:15pm PT on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Speaking of the Jets, linebacker Quincy Williams got into character ahead of kickoff, showing up as the Joker, even pausing to take pictures with fans flashing Joker's sinister smile.