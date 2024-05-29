TSN wins five Canadian Screen Awards, including Kate Beirness as Best Sports Host

TSN proudly congratulates its team members who won five Canadian Screen Awards won on Tuesday night, the most of any sports broadcaster in this year's honours.

Kate Beirness earned the honour of Best Sports Host for her work in TSN's 2023 Touchdown Atlantic broadcast last July at St. Mary’s University between the Toronto Argonauts and Saskatchewan Roughriders. A TSN mainstay since 2009, Beirness has hosted many prominent network broadcasts, including SportsCentre, the CFL on TSN and Toronto Raptors Basketball.

She has also hosted TSN's Summer and Winter Olympic coverage, the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, NCAA March Madness, the NBA Draft and the Grey Cup. On March 24, 2021, she was the host for the Raptors and Denver Nuggets game that marked the NBA's first all-female broadcast.

In July 2017, she founded and hosted the first HER MARK Summit, an empowering day for the next generation of female leaders featuring keynote speakers, athletes and educational panels for hand-picked female high school students.

TSN also won Best Sports Feature Segment for 'For All of Us' (The story of Bennedict Mathurin's journey from Montreal North to the NBA), Best Sports Opening for the 2022 Grey Cup and Best Live Sports Event for the 2022 Grey Cup and 2023 IIHF World Junior Gold Medal Game.

TSN earned a total of 17 nominations for best live sports coverage, features, and documentary programming, the most nominations of all sports broadcasters. Also securing nominations this year were SC with Jay Onrait, recognition for Rod Smith for Best Sports Play-By-Play Announcer; Best Sports Analyst for Craig Button and Cheryl Pounder; and Best Sports Host for James Duthie and Jay Onrait.

The TSN Original features team earned a total of four nominations, including two for Best Sports Feature Segment, one for Best Sports Opening, and one for Best Documentary Program for TSN’s documentary Broken - The Toxic Culture of Canadian Gymnastics.