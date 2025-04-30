The Ottawa BlackJacks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), Canada’s largest professional sports league, announced today that the team has re-signed guard Tyrrel Tate for the 2025 season.



The BlackJacks all-time franchise leader in games played (48) and three-point field goals (80) returns to the team to participate in his third season with the club, and fifth CEBL season overall. The native of Calgary, Alta. is coming off a 2024 campaign in which he was Ottawa’s second leading scorer (267) while his 44 three-point baskets established a new single-season record for the franchise.



“We are excited to welcome Tyrell back to the Nation’s Capital,” said BlackJacks general manager James Derouin. “He’s not just a player for us but a cornerstone of our team. As our all-time leader in three-pointers made, Tyrrel has consistently proven himself as a big-time shot maker and a clutch performer when the game is on the line. Beyond his undeniable talent on the court, his leadership both in the locker room and as an example to his teammates is invaluable. Re-signing Tyrrel was a priority for us and we know our fans will be as excited as we are to see him back in a BlackJacks uniform.”



With extensive experience playing in Canada, the 6’5” guard has suited up for teams in Moncton, Windsor, Sudbury and Kitchener-Waterloo (NBL) while representing Fraser Valley, Guelph and Ottawa in the CEBL over the course of his 10 season professional career. His 75 total games played across four seasons in the CEBL stand as the eighth most in league history while his 764 career points are the 18th highest mark.



His 2024-25 season has seen him participate overseas for the first time in his professional career having seen action for both Sigal Prishtina (FBK) and Steaua CSM EximBank Bucuresti (ROM DivA) where he has averaged 8.9 points and 2.1 rebounds per-game across 16 total contests.



Originally beginning his professional career for the Idaho Stampede (G League) in 2014-15, he also saw action with Cleveland, Texas and Capital City totaling 51 G League games over three seasons playing with NBA talent including Cedi Osman, Kendrick Perkins, Jerian Grant and Garrison Mathews.



A two-time CIAA All-Conference Team selection during his four seasons at Fayetteville State he surpassed the 1,000-point mark in his collegiate career on 2/26/13 vs. Virginia State and paced the Broncos in scoring at 18.7 points per-game in 2013-14, over nine points a game more than the second leading scorer on the club.