The Ottawa BlackJacks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Tuesday the signing of South Sudanese-American Forward Peter Jok for the upcoming 2024 CEBL season.

A six-foot-six forward from South Sudan, Jok averaged 8.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 21.1 minutes across 166 professional games played in the NBA G League, in Spain and in France.

Jok played six games for the Orlando Magic (2019) and the New Orleans Pelicans (2017) in the NBA Summer League. Notably, he recorded 22 points, one rebound, two assists and one steal on July 14, 2018, against the Nuggets. Currently concluding his NBA G League season with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, Jok spent the previous four years playing in Europe.

Jok began his professional career in the NBA G League during the 2017-18 season with the Northern Arizona Suns and continued with them into the following season, averaging a career-high of 14.3 points in 43 games. He made five or more three-pointers in a game on six occasions, with a season-best of six triples on December 30 against the Warriors.

Collegiately, Jok had an illustrious career with the University of Iowa Hawkeye, and averaged 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 22.4 minutes across 125 games from 2013-2017. He finished his career ranked 15th in Iowa career scoring (1,508) and fourth in three-pointers made (216), making four or more three-pointers 17 times. He was also named Iowa's all-time best free throw shooter, boasting an .881 percentage (310-352). Jok had his best statistical season as a senior, averaging 19.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and 30.7 minutes in 32 games. He garnered several accolades, including First Team All-Big Ten as voted on by league media and coaches, Senior Class Second Team All-American, as well as Iowa’s Male Athlete of the Year honors.

