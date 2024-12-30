The Ottawa Charge acquired forward Victoria Bach and defender Jocelyne Larocque from the Toronto Sceptres in exchange for defender Savannah Harmon and forward Hayley Scamurra, the teams announced on Monday.

“We are excited to add Jocelyne and Victoria to our organization,” Ottawa Charge General Manager Mike Hirshfeld said in a release. “Jocelyne’s résumé speaks for itself, and we are delighted to add her experience and leadership to our locker room where she will be an important player for us this season. Victoria has terrific offensive skills that will be a welcome addition to our team.”

Bach provided three goals and three assists in 22 games for the Sceptres over two seasons. She was selected in the seventh round of the inaugural PWHL Draft.

Larocque was selected second overall by Toronto and had a goal and 11 assists in 29 games with the franchise.

“Savannah has been a revered defender in our game, and we are excited to work with her," Toronto Sceptres GM Gina Kingsbury said in a release. "Hayley brings experience and plays the game with a similar identity to what we pride ourselves with in Toronto. Her competitiveness and intensity will add to our lineup and enhance what our team is capable of.”

Harmon scored three goals and added nine assists over 30 games with the Charge, she was selected fifth overall in the first round of the first PWHL Draft.

Scamurra was selected by Ottawa in the fifth round of the inaugural PWHL Draft and provided five goals and five assists over 30 games.