OTTAWA - The Ottawa Charge had a big win and huge loss in the same game on Tuesday night.

Moments after earning a standing ovation for her 1,000th career regular-season save, Emerance Maschmeyer left the game in visible duress.

Maschmeyer had stopped all 18 shots she faced from the Minnesota Frost but on the 19th Taylor Heise got a puck through traffic and the Ottawa netminder was unable to finish the game. Maschmeyer appeared to suffer an injury to her right leg and required help to leave the ice.

The Charge (8-1-4-9) led 2-1 with 9:55 left to play when backup goalie Gwyneth Philips, who made one save, came in to mop up.

Ottawa was able to hold on for a much-needed 3-2 win thanks to Alexa Vasko’s short-handed goal late in the third period, for her second of the game.

Minnesota appeared to tie the game at 13:18, but the referee on the ice waved it off. The Frost challenged the call and after a lengthy review Claire Thompson was awarded her fourth goal of the season to make it a 2-2 game.

Ottawa regained the lead just over two minutes later on Vasko’s goal.

The win was huge for the Charge, who chase the Frost (7-5-4-8) for the fourth and final playoff spot. Following Tuesday’s game, the Charge trail Minnesota by five points but have two games in hand.

Midway through the second period Natalie Snodgrass was able to take advantage of a Claire Thompson turnover and fed Vasko for her first of the season for a 2-0 lead.

The Charge took a 1-0 lead late in the first on a power-play goal from captain Brianne Jenner who was able to grab a loose puck and beat Maddie Rooney, who finished with 16 saves.

TAKEAWAYS

Charge: Ottawa often struggles with its second periods but generated a lot of chances in this game.

Frost: The Charge struggled through two periods to generate solid scoring chances.

KEY MOMENT

With her 18th save midway through the third period, Maschmeyer became the first PWHL goalie to make 1,000 regular-season saves.

KEY STAT

Kendall Coyne Schofield, with 10 goals, is the only PWHL player this season to have double-digit goals without scoring a power-play marker.

UP NEXT

Frost: Visit the New York Sirens on Sunday.

Charge: Host the Boston Fleet on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2025.