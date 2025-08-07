The Ottawa Charge and forward Emily Clark have reached a two-year contract extension that keeps her with the PWHL franchise through the 2027-28 season.

Clark was one of the initial players signed to a three-year foundational agreement prior to the team's inaugural season in 2023-24.

Clark is the only player to appear in every one of her team's games through the first two seasons. In 54 total regular season games, Clark has 13 goals and 21 assists for 34 points. She also has two goals and three assists in eight career playoff games.

Clark is a two-time Canadian Olympian, winning gold at the 2022 Beijing Games and a silver medal in PyeongChang in 2018. She also has three IIHF Women's World Championship gold medals, five silvers and one bronze.

“This is a very exciting day for our organization. Emily was one of our inaugural signings and she has been everything we could have hoped for and more,” said Charge general manager Mike Hirshfeld in a news release. “She has been one of the best forwards in the PWHL over that time, and perhaps, even more importantly, she has become a pillar in our community through her engagement and charitable work with both adults and children. We are delighted to have her here in Ottawa for three more seasons. She represents the core values of the Ottawa Charge organization and the PWHL.”

“When Mike (Hirshfeld) reached out about an extension, I was thrilled,” Clark said in the same release. “I am proud to have been part of this organization from the inaugural season, and I am really grateful to get to extend my contract. Since the very first game, we have felt this unwavering support of the fans and it is so fun to play in front of them every night. Playing for such a passionate fan base made it easy for me to want more time here. I’m excited for more games at TD Place and more time in the community. After coming up just short of the Walter Cup last season, I am as motivated as ever to work to bring a championship in Ottawa.”

The Charge placed third in the PWHL last regular season with a 10-5-4-11 record and 44 points. They fell in the Walter Cup Final to the Minnesota Frost.