TORONTO - Ottawa Charge forward Shiann Darkangelo is the Professional Women's Hockey League's first star of the week.

The PWHL announced the honour Monday. Charge goaltender Gwyneth Philips was named second star and New York Sirens netminder Corinne Schroeder earned the week's third star.

Darkangelo scored in each period of Ottawa's 4-0 win over the Boston Fleet last Wednesday to record her first career hat trick, boosting her total to eight goals this season.

Philips backstopped Ottawa with a 17-save shutout in the win. She became the first rookie PWHL goalie to register multiple shutouts.

Schroeder posted a 16-save shutout as New York held on for a 1-0 victory over the Montreal Victoire on Tuesday. It was her third game without allowing a goal this season, which tops the league.

Last week featured only two games. The PWHL is on an international break until April 25 for the women's world hockey championship beginning Wednesday in Ceske Budejovice, Czechia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2025.