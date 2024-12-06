After dropping their season opener to the Montreal Victoire, the Ottawa Charge look to get revenge tonight at home as the two teams face off again at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Watch Victoire vs. Charge LIVE at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN1/5 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

The Charge are coming off a 3-2 victory on Tuesday night against the visiting Toronto Sceptres. Down 2-1 in the third period, Ottawa got goals from Tereza Vanišová and Jincy Roese to come back and beat Toronto. Vanišová has two goals and an assist through the first two games. She had two assists in six games with Ottawa last season after arriving via trade from Montreal in March.

Charge captain Brianne Jenner is expected to make her season debut after missing the first two games with an undisclosed injury. The 33-year-old forward led Ottawa in scoring last season with nine goals and 20 points in 24 games.

Forward Danielle Serdachny, the No. 2 pick in the 2024 Draft, scored her first PWHL goal against the Victoire on Saturday.

Emerance Maschmeyer has started both games for Ottawa this season after being the PWHL’s busiest goaltender last season. She has a .925 save percentage and 2.40 goals-against average this season. In the first game against Montreal, she made 42 saves before losing 4-3 in a shootout.

The Victoire are coming off a 4-1 loss on Thursday night to the New York Sirens. No. 1 pick Sarah Fillier scored the first two goals of her professional career and had an assist to lead New York to the win. Montreal gave up three goals in the third period for their first loss of the season.

The Victoire’s 2024 first-round pick, defender Cayla Barnes, scored her first goal in the loss in the second period. She has two points in her first two games to start her professional career.

Despite scoring the shootout winner against Ottawa last week, Victoire captain Marie-Philip Poulin is still searching for her first points of the season. On the flip side, she has 10 shots on net through the first two games.

Ann-Renée Desbiens has started both games for Montreal this season, recording a .910 save percentage and 2.91 GAA. Backup Elaine Chuli has yet to appear in a game after a stellar first PWHL season as the No. 2 goalie. In eight appearances, she was 6-1-0 with a .949 save percentage and 1.61 GAA.