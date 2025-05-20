Game 1 of the PWHL final goes Tuesday night with the Ottawa Charge hosting the Minnesota Frost for the Walter Cup.

Watch the Ottawa Charge take on the Minnesota Frost in Game 1 of the PWHL Final LIVE on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN4/5 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

The Charge are -137 favourites to win Game 1, a number that comes with an implied probability of 57.8 per cent.

The two teams played six times in the regular season, splitting the season series.

Before the series gets started tonight, let’s take a look at some markets FanDuel has to offer on the action.

Charge Favourites to win PWHL Championship

The Charge are -122 to beat the Frost and win the team’s first PWHL Championship.

Ottawa is +135 to win the first game and the series, while Minnesota is +195 to do the same.

OTT/MIN Game 1 / Series Parlay Prop Odds Ottawa / Ottawa +135 Ottawa / Minnesota +430 Minnesota / Ottawa +500 Minnesota / Minnesota +195

In the series correct score market, the most likely outcome is Ottawa to win in five games at +330, with the least likely outcome priced as a Frost sweep at +700.

OTT/MIN Series Correct Score Prop Odds Ottawa 3-0 +550 Ottawa 3-1 +400 Ottawa 3-2 +330 Minnesota 3-0 +700 Minnesota 3-1 +360 Minnesota 3-2 +430

Jenner, Heise Favourites to win Ilana Kloss Playoff MVP Award

After winning the Ilana Kloss Playoff MVP Award in 2024, Minnesota’s Taylor Heise is tied for the shortest odds to win it again this year with Ottawa’s Brianne Jenner at +460.

Hiese has seven points in just four playoff games this year and scored the overtime winner in Game 4 against the Toronto Sceptres to punch Minnesota’s ticket to the final.

As for Jenner, the winger had two goals and three points in Ottawa’s semifinal matchup with the Montreal Victoire.

After the two front runners, Gwyneth Philips (+500) and Kendall Coyne Schofield (+550) are the only other players listed at shorter than 12-1 to win the award.

Philips leads the playoffs with her 1.14 goals-against average and .956 save percentage.

Coyne Schofield had four points against Toronto in the semifinal, with two goals coming in Game 4 and two assists in Game 3.