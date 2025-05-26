Ottawa Charge goaltender Gwyneth Philips captured the Ilana Kloss Playoff MVP Award on Monday.

The honour is given to the player considered most valuable to their team’s success throughout the playoffs.

Philips appeared in all eight playoffs games for the Charge, posting a 1.23 goals against average and a .952 save percentage.

The Charge were defeated in four games in the PWHL Finals by the Minnesota Frost, with each contest decided in overtime.

The 25-year-old's only loss in the first round of the playoffs was also in OT against the Montreal Victoire.

Philips was named a finalist for both the PWHL Rookie of the Year and PWHL Goaltender of the Year awards this season.

The Athens, Ohio native is the second recipient of the Ilana Kloss Playoff MVP Award after Frost forward Taylor Heise won it last season after Minnesota's victory over Boston.