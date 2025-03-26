OTTAWA - No matter the outcome Carla MacLeod could usually find a silver lining, but an epic collapse had the Ottawa Charge coach at a loss for words.

With her team fighting to gain ground in the Professional Women’s Hockey League standings, MacLeod’s team suffered one of its worst losses on Tuesday night and now needs to find a way to turn things around and quickly.

With just five games remaining in the regular season, the Charge (9-1-4-11) sit fifth, two points back of the Minnesota Frost for the fourth and final playoff spot.

The Charge failed to make the playoffs last season, squandering numerous opportunities to clinch a playoff spot down the stretch, and will need to be at their best if they hope to qualify this season.

Tuesday night the Charge led 3-0 heading into the third and could only watch as New York scored six unanswered goals.

Ottawa failed to register a single shot on goal in the third period.

When asked to explain what happened in the final 20 minutes MacLeod had no response.

“I don’t know that answer,” said MacLeod. “You know, a pretty good, solid two periods, obviously gave ourselves an opportunity to win the hockey game, an important hockey game, and, you know, to see it transpire the way it did in the third period is hard to articulate. I don’t have the answers.”

The Charge will need to find answers quickly with a game Saturday in St. Louis against the third-place Boston Fleet (8-6-4-6).

MacLeod admitted it was disappointing to see an opportunity slip away when the game seemed well in control.

“We’ve got opportunity in front of us,” MacLeod said. “We’ve got to make sure this one settles in the right way, and we learn from it and we’ve got to hold ourselves to a better standard.

"We’ve got to start figuring out how to play for each other and really earn these wins in these key games.”

Captain Brianne Jenner said the team just never found its pushback attitude.

“I think there was some, you know, missing habits earlier in the game that we just kind of let slip and I think it caught up to us,” said Jenner. “I think our details needed to be a lot better and, I mean, there’s no excuse for that result.”

So, what’s the message going forward?

“We’ve got to dig,” MacLeod said. “We’ve got to dig and we’ve got to find another gear for ourselves and another level.”

MacLeod has full confidence in her group but admits consistency remains a challenge — something she finds frustrating this late in the season.

“We should have a better grasp of it,” admitted MacLeod. But it’s on us to find it, and find it quick.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2025.