Ottawa hosts Boston, Montreal faces New York as PWHL playoff race takes shape on TSN

The battle for the fourth and final PWHL playoff spot heats up as Ottawa hosts Boston, while Montreal chases first place as they welcome New York, Wednesday at 7pm ET on TSN.

--

Boston at Ottawa

Ottawa currently holds the last ticket to the first PWHL playoffs as they sit fourth in the standings, two points ahead of Boston with a game in hand, as the teams meet at TD Place.

Watch PWHL Ottawa face PWHL Boston LIVE Wednesday at 7pm ET/4pm PT on TSN3/5, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Ottawa has won their last three games, including a 4-0 victory over PWHL Minnesota in their first action after the international break.

Captain Brianne Jenner posted a hat trick to run her season total to eight goals and Ashton Bell fired home her second of the season to power that victory, goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer made 35 saves to earn her second shutout of the campaign.

Jenner’s eight markers ties her for the team lead with Daryl Watts, she also has 18 points, which is the most among Ottawa players.

Wednesday’s game will also see the return of former Ottawa forward Lexie Adzija as it is the first meeting between the teams since the Mar. 18 trade that saw her head to Boston, along with the rights to forward Caitrin Lonergan in exchange for Shiann Darkangelo.

Adzija scored her first goal for Boston and added an assist in a 2-1 victory over New York on Saturday, the team’s second win in a row.

Boston returned from the schedule pause with a 2-1 win over first-place PWHL Toronto on Mar. 20.

Heading into their final meeting of the season, Boston holds a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

Following Wednesday’s action, Ottawa hosts Montreal before heading on the road to face New York and Toronto, while Boston has two games remaining, at Minnesota and home for Montreal to wrap up the regular season.

--

New York at Montreal

With three games remaining on the schedule, Montreal still has their eye on first place in the PWHL as they host New York, a team running out of time in their playoff push.

Watch PWHL Montreal host PWHL New York LIVE Wednesday at 7pm ET/4pm PT on TSN+.

Montreal enters play three points behind Toronto for the top spot in the PWHL.

Sarah Bujold and Erin Ambrose both scored for Montreal as they earned a point in an OT loss to Toronto on Saturday, in front of a women’s hockey record 21,105 fans at the Bell Centre.

Captain Marie-Philip Poulin, who had an assist in the loss, leads the team with nine goals and 21 points on the season.

Ambrose is the PWHL’s leader in points by a defender with 15, she is also tied with New York’s Ella Shelton for the goals lead with four markers.

Shelton and New York find themselves last in the PWHL, eight points behind Boston for fifth and 10 points adrift from Ottawa and the last playoff spot.

New York has only managed to collect four points, a regulation win and an overtime loss, in their last eight outings.

Montreal has captured three of their four head-to-head meetings as they prepare to play for the final time during the PWHL regular season.

Following Wednesday’s game, Montreal will head out on the road to face Ottawa and Boston, while New York returns home to finish off their schedule as they host Toronto, Ottawa and Minnesota.