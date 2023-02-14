'Change is inevitable': Steinauer ready to adapt, discusses acquisition of QB Mitchell

The Ottawa Redblacks have signed American defensive back Cariel Brooks to a one-year contract, the team announced on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old has spent his entire five-year CFL career with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Last season, Brook recorded 35 tackles and six pass knockdowns in 12 games.

In 70 career games he has posted 207 total tackles, two sacks, 12 interceptions, and four forced fumbles, making Grey Cup appearances with the Ticats in 2019 and 2021.