Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Dru Brown left Saturday's game against the Montreal Alouettes and did not return, with head coach Bob Dyce saying "his ankle is really bothering him."

Brown went 8-for-16 for 69 yards and threw two interceptions - including a pick-six to give Montreal an early 7-0 lead - before being replaced by Jeremiah Masoli.

Brown, 27, missed time earlier this season due to a foot injury.

Entering Saturday's contest, the Palo Alto, Calif., native was 247-for-367 for 3,045 yards and 11 touchdowns in 12 appearances this season.

The Redblacks were attempting to clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2018, but fell 24-12 to the Alouettes.