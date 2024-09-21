Redblacks QB Brown exits vs. Alouettes with ankle injury
Published
Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Dru Brown left Saturday's game against the Montreal Alouettes and did not return, with head coach Bob Dyce saying "his ankle is really bothering him."
Brown went 8-for-16 for 69 yards and threw two interceptions - including a pick-six to give Montreal an early 7-0 lead - before being replaced by Jeremiah Masoli.
Brown, 27, missed time earlier this season due to a foot injury.
Entering Saturday's contest, the Palo Alto, Calif., native was 247-for-367 for 3,045 yards and 11 touchdowns in 12 appearances this season.
The Redblacks were attempting to clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2018, but fell 24-12 to the Alouettes.