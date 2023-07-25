Coming off their second overtime win in as many weeks, Ottawa Redblacks head coach Bob Dyce joined TSN 1200 Ottawa on Tuesday to talk about the game that was against the Calgary Stampeders and their upcoming one against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

"It was good to see our offence really starting to gain an identity," said Dyce on the Redblacks' 43-41 win over the Stampeders led by quarterback Dustin Crum, who completed all but six passes for 257 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

"They ran the ball when they had to run the ball, coach (Khari) Jones did some really great things with packaging. The offensive line was physical; pretty good in protection - though we had some breakdowns. And the receivers made some big plays."

ContentId(1.1988089): Dyce: Crum's chemistry with Behar and the receiving core will only improve

Though the Redblacks' offence amassed a season-high 441 yards against the Stampeders (surpassing their previous high of 411 yards set against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers the previous week), that wasn't the only side of the ball Dyce was impressed with.

"Defensively, if we had eliminated the explosives on special teams and defence, it could have been, obviously, an easier win - maybe not (had) gone to overtime," Dyce said. "I think the defence gave up some explosives and we have to eliminate those, but other than that, very pleased with what I saw."

With the back-and-forth nature of Sunday's game, with the Redblacks and Stampeders trading leads and quarter dominance, Dyce took a moment to credit how composed his group remained.

"I like anything that promotes our game. If there was only one lead change and not having it all game I'd be fine with that," Dyce said laughing on Sunday's drama.

"We talk about these games and the ebb and flow of it and it's all about managing. And when I talk about this team, what I'm so happy with (is) they do a great job of managing that, not getting too high in certain situations and more importantly not getting low."

With the 24-year-old Crum's second career start under his belt now, Dyce talked about what he saw from the Kent State product against the Stampeders compared to his prior outings saying, "I think you saw a little more consistency throughout the game."

"Dustin continues to grow and as a young quarterback there's going to be ups and downs but I did see some growth," Dyce continued. "Getting rid of the ball in certain times to avoid sacks; (he) did a fantastic job of protecting the ball and not putting us in a situation where we gave the ball on a short field.":

"Dusty is a great leader, but around him, what you saw was a lot of guys. Nate Behar, obviously, did a fantastic job in making some key catches, Jaelon Acklin as well."

Behar (81 yards) and Acklin (60 yards) combined for 141 yards and a touchdown on the evening.

After suffering what was reported to be a foot injury that required him to be carted off the field during a practice earlier in the week, reigning Most Outstanding Defensive Player Lorenzo Mauldin, who was a game-time decision, took the field for the Redblacks.

"When Lozo tells us he's good to go and he says, 'don't worry about it, coach,' I don't," Dyce said. "Obviously, Lozo is a big part of what we do. We've got an extremely physical defensive line and Lozo is a big part of it."

Though they're facing a short week, Dyce is looking forward to Friday's tilt against the Tiger-Cats at TD Place.

Their last game in Week 5 berthed a myriad of storylines, most notably being the season-ending injury to Jeremiah Masoli, who was making his return to Tim Hortons Field after spending eight seasons as the quarterback for the Black and Gold (2013-19, 2021).

Masoli left the game as Crum entered in relief.

"We've had some big games versus these guys, they won the first one, but they have to come twice within the rest of the year...We want to start creating some separation between us and the teams behind us." Dyce said.

"Coach (Orlondo) Steinauer is a great coach and he's going to have those guys ready to play, but end of the day like I keep saying, we focus on ourselves making sure we continue our path and our journey. We've had a few good chapters in our book right now but it's far from being written."