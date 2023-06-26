DeVonte Dedmon's season is at its end.

The speedy Ottawa Redblacks kick returner is set to miss the rest of the campaign with a shoulder injury, head coach Bob Dyce said on Monday.

Bob Dyce says DeVonte Dedmon is out for the season with a shoulder injury. — AJ Jakubec (@TheSuperAJ) June 26, 2023

Dedmon, 26, incurred the injury during the team's 26-15 loss last Thursday night.

The 27-year-old Williamsburg, VA native had signed a two-year extension with the team this past January after returning to the team midway through the 2022 season after his release from the Miami Dolphins. In six games last season, Dedmon registered a combined 356 returns yards on punts and kick-offs.

The CFL's Most Outstanding Special Teams Player in 2021, the William & Mary product had returned 83 punts for 1,250 yards and three touchdowns, along with 73 kick returns for 1,947 yards and two touchdowns in his 22 CFL appearances over three seasons prior to 2023.

The Redblacks (0-2) host the Edmonton Elks (0-2) on Friday night at TD Place.