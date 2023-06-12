The Ottawa Redblacks did not get the start to the season the team was hoping for in a 19-12 loss to the Montreal Alouettes in Week 1.

Ottawa trailed 10-0 early on before closing the gap to 10-6 by halftime, but only produced another pair of field goals the rest of the way.



“Obviously the performance wasn't good enough,” Redblacks head coach Bob Dyce told TSN 1200 on Monday. “I think each and every one of us, the coaches definitely included, feel we need to be better.

“That said, a lot of positive things to build on from that game. Guys are excited to be coming [back], playing at home in front of our friends this week, and so, just going to put that loss behind us and move forward.”

Quarterback Nick Arbuckle started in place of Jeremiah Masoli, who is still working his way back from an injury suffered last season, and went 19-for-35 for 176 yards along with three interceptions.

The Redblacks do not have much time to dwell on Saturday’s loss as they turn around quickly to host the Calgary Stampeders on Thursday.

Dyce says there is no question who the starting pivot will be for the matchup with Calgary, but he is hoping to see some adjustments.

“Nick will start the game on Thursday,” Dyce said. “Obviously, one of our focuses is we got to win the turnover battle. As much as we want to be aggressive, we have to be aggressive at the right time and in the right reads.

“In talking to Nick, he understands the importance of that and [I'm] excited to see him play this week.”

The Redblacks scored all of their points against Montreal on field goals, courtesy of a 4-for-4 performance by kicker Lewis Ward.

Dyce was happy with his team’s ability to march the ball into scoring position, but knows they need to come away with touchdowns to win games.

“It's a matter of execution,” Dyce said. “We got to make sure everybody's 100 per cent on the same page. That's our job as coaches – to get these guys in sync and to stack upon each individual success and go forward. I have nothing but utmost confidence in all these guys that great things are around the corner.”

Dyce says the Redblacks embrace the challenge of facing the Stampeders on short rest and that the key is having his players feeling fresh and ready to go.

“You don't want to beat them up this week and work them too hard,” Dyce said. A lot more mental prep.

“… Sometimes these short weeks are even better because we as coaches don't get as much time to keep thinking about all these great ideas we have. We have to limit [the Stampeders] and just let the guys play.”