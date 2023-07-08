Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli was helped off the field in the second quarter with an apparent lower-body injury a year to the day when he suffered a season-ending leg injury versus the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Masoli suffered the injury after attempting to roll out of a collapsing pocket and required assistance getting off the field.

The Redblacks ruled Masoli out with a lower-body injury.

The 34-year-old former Tiger-Cat was making his season debut in familiar territory as he spent eight seasons as the quarterback for the Black and Gold (2013-19, 2021).

A product of Oregon University and Ole Miss, Masoli was the East Division's outstanding player in 2018 after passing for 5,209 yards and 28 TDs with Hamilton.

The San Francisco, Calif., native made three Grey Cup appearances with the Ticats (2014, 2019, 2021).