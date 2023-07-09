A day after suffering a lower-body injury against his former team, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli posted an update on Instagram, thanking CFL fans for their support.

"Can't express how grateful I am to everyone for their prayers and support," Masoli said following the Redblacks' 21-13 loss.

"The CFL and the fans are truly full of amazing people and I'm forever thankful to be apart of it. Obviously not what I wanted but I'm doing good, woke up this morning ready to attack the day. Lord knows I'm built to bounce back from anything!"

While fans offered their support to Masoli, giving him a standing ovation has he walked to the Redblacks' locker room on crutches, players took to Twitter to voice their support as well.

"Prayers up for Masoli," said Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Adam Bighill, who faced Masoli in the 108th Grey Cup.

Adam Bighill (@Bighill44) July 9, 2023

"Prayers for Masoli," echoed BC Lions wide receiver Dominique Rhymes.

Dominique rhymes (@Rizzy_Renzel) July 9, 2023

"Honestly, it hurt me a lot," said Tiger-Cats linebacker Simoni Lawrence post game.

Lawrence was a long-time teammate of Masoli dating back to their time with the Edmonton before they were both traded to the Tiger-Cats in 2013 as part of a five-player deal.

"When I lived in California for three years, Jeremiah pretty much took care of me out there. And seeing somebody like that, how competitive he, is go down like that because, you know, he's trying to do stuff for his team.

"He's such a team guy, who knows if he was even supposed to be out here. But he felt like he had to rush and come and play because that's what's in his heart.

"So hopefully, God willing, he comes back and he's the Jeremiah Masoli we all know."

Masoli was helped off the field in the second quarter with an apparent lower-body injury a year to the day when he suffered a season-ending leg injury from then-Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Garrett Marino.

Masoli suffered the injury after attempting to roll out of a collapsing pocket and required assistance getting off the field.

The 34-year-old completed six passes for 37 yards and an interception prior to his exit.

Dustin Crum was forced into action at quarterback and completed 14 passes for 121 yards and a pair of interceptions. The 24-year-old Kent State University led the Redblacks in rushing with 91 yards and a touchdown.

Masoli was making his season debut in familiar territory as he spent eight seasons as the quarterback for the Black and Gold (2013-19, 2021) and helped led the Ticats to a trio of Grey Cup appearances (2014, 2019, 2021).

A product of Oregon University and Ole Miss, Masoli, a native Californian, was the East Division's outstanding player in 2018 after passing for 5,209 yards and 28 TDs with Hamilton.

The Redblacks have not yet provided an update on Masoli's status.