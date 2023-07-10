The Ottawa Redblacks announced Monday that quarterback Jeremiah Masoli will miss the rest of the 2023 season with a ruptured left Achilles tendon that will require surgery.

Masoli made his 2023 regular-season debut against his former team, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, when he suffered a non-contact, lower-body injury in the second quarter.

The 34-year-old pivot required assistance getting off the field.

Masoli completed six passes for 37 yards and an interception prior to his exit.

The Redblacks later ruled him out for the remainder of the game with a lower-body injury.

Masoli's Week 5 tilt against the Ticats came 365 days after he suffered a season-ending leg injury from then-Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Garrett Marino.

A product of Oregon University and Ole Miss, Masoli, a native Californian, was the East Division's outstanding player in 2018 after passing for 5,209 yards and 28 TDs with Hamilton.

Redblacks to add pair of arms

In the wake of the news that Masoli will miss the remainder of the season, TSN Football Insider Farhan Lalji reports that the Redblacks will be bringing in two new quarterbacks Tuesday.

Sounds like @REDBLACKS will be bringing in 2 new QBs tomorrow. I suspect they will be Jake Dunniway, who was with the team in training camp & Tyrrell Pigrome who was with the #Bombers for the first 3 games of the season.

Lalji adds he suspects they will be Jake Dunniway, who was with the team in training camp and Tyrrell Pigrome who was with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the first three games of the season.