Ottawa Redblacks defensive lineman and reigning Most Outstanding Defensive Player Lorenzo Mauldin will be a game-time decision against the Calgary Stampeders on Sunday, Redblacks head coach Bob Dyce announced.

Bob Dyce says @REDBLACKS DL Lorenzo Mauldin will be a game time decision for Sunday in Calgary after he was carted off the field yesterday with a foot injury. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) July 21, 2023

The 30-year-old went down with a foot injury during Redblacks practice on Thursday and was carted off.

The former University of Louisville Cardinal is coming off a two tackle, one sack performance in the Redblacks' 31-28 overtime victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Week 6.

A native of Atlanta, Ga., Mauldin led the CFL with 17 sacks in 2022 while adding 43 tackles in 18 games.

Mauldin has amassed a trio of sacks in five games with the Redblacks this season.