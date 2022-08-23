Nick Arbuckle will make his first start for the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday against the Edmonton Elks, head coach Paul LaPolice confirmed Monday.

The quarterback change comes after Arbuckle replaced starter Caleb Evans in Friday's 30-12 loss to the Elks in Ottawa. Arbuckle completed seven of 13 attempts for 85 yards after Evans went 10 for 16, posting 111 yards passing and adding an additional 82 yards rushing with a touchdown.

The Redblacks acquired Arbuckle from the Elks in July in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2023 CFL Draft.

Prior to the trade, Arbuckle had completed 74 of 115 passes for 892 yards over five games with the Elks this season. He threw two touchdown passes and was intercepted eight times.

The 28-year-old native of Oxnard, Calif., has played in 51 career regular-season CFL games with Calgary, Toronto, Edmonton and Ottawa. He won a Grey Cup with the Stampeders in 2018.