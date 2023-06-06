Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli will miss the first two week of the season, head coach Bob Dyce said Tuesday.

According to #RedBlacks HC Bob Dyce, QB Jeremiah Masoli will miss the first two weeks of the season. The team has a bye in week 3. Nick Arbuckle took all the first team reps today. @CFLonTSN @TSN_Sports pic.twitter.com/9unmt28gm1 — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) June 6, 2023

Dyce had remained mum about who would start at pivot against the Montreal Alouettes in the regular-season opener for both clubs on Saturday.

Earlier Tuesday, Nick Arbuckle was seen taking first-team reps to start the Redblacks’ walk through, signalling he would take the reins in Week 1.

Ottawa will play the Calgary Stampeders in Week 2 and then have a bye week.

Jeremiah Masoli began the 2022 campaign as Ottawa’s starter, but he suffered a season-ending injury in the team’s fourth game of the season against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on a late hit by Garrett Marino.

Masoli returned to practice in May, but the plan all along was to hold him out of preseason contests.

"As things progress, Jeremiah's going to be more and more involved, but it doesn't take us away from our plan,” Dyce said in May as far as working Masoli back into the lineup.

Masoli, 34, has only played in 20 of a possible 54 games since the beginning of the 2019 season due to a variety of injuries.

Arbuckle was acquired in a trade with the Edmonton Elks last July following the injury to Masoli.

The 29-year-old appeared in 12 games for the Redblacks going 217-308 for 2,400 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions.

Ottawa is looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2022 season when they finished last in the league with a 4-14 record, including an 0-9 mark at home.

You can watch the Redblacks open their 2023 campaign against the Alouettes LIVE on Saturday, June 10 on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App.