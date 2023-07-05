Ottawa Redblacks head coach Bob Dyce announced Wednesday that quarterback Tyrie Adams suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the 2023 season.

Adams sustained the injury in the team's victory over the Edmonton Elks Friday night. Ottawa did not reveal how Adams incurred the injury.

The 26-year-old was making his first CFL start and finished the game 14-of-20 for 185 yards and one touchdown. He also had 31 yards rushing.

Adams played collegiately at Western Carolina and is a native of St. Petersburg, Fla.