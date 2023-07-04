Jeremiah Masoli's return to the Ottawa Redblacks' lineup could be at hand.

The 34-year-old quarterback took first-team reps at practice on Tuesday.

QB Jeremiah Masoli is taking first team reps today at @REDBLACKS practice. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) July 4, 2023

The Oregon product has not played since July 9, 2022 during a game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders when he was hit low by defensive lineman Garrett Marino. Masoli was carted off and missed the remainder of the 2022 season. Marino was suspended for two games on the play.

Masoli finished his 2022 season with 1,083 yards on 84-for-126 passing with two touchdowns and two picks.

A native of San Francisco, Masoli is in the second year of a two-year deal with the Redblacks, having previously spent the first eight years of his career with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The Redblacks (1-2) picked up their first win of the season, 26-7, over the Edmonton Elks this past Friday. The team visits the winless Ticats at Tim Hortons Field on Saturday night.