The CFL's reigning Defensive Player of the Year is returning to the nation's capital.

The Ottawa Redblacks re-signed defensive lineman Lorenzo Mauldin IV to a one-year deal, the club announced Wednesday.

The Louisville product let the CFL in sacks in 2022 with 17. He also recorded 43 tackles and a pair of forced fumbles.

A native of Sacramento, Mauldin was in his first season with the Redblacks after two years with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Originally taken in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Mauldin appeared in 26 games for the New York Jets in 2015 and 2016, recording a combined 6.5 sacks.