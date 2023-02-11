Redblacks' Bob Dyce never saw a path for himself to become a CFL head coach

The Ottawa Redblacks have released American linebacker Avery Williams to pursue other opportunities, the team announced on Saturday.

The 28-year-old is a pending free agent.

REDBLACKS release LB Avery Williams to pursue other opportunities | Le ROUGE et NOIR libère Avery Williams afin de poursuivre d'autres opportunités

The Baltimore, Md., native recorded a career-high 92 defensive tackles in 2022 to go along with two sacks and one interception.

Williams has played in 59 career CFL games, all with the Redblacks, recording 293 defensive tackles, six sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and one touchdown. He was named an East Division All-Star in 2021.

"The REDBLACKS and OSEG would like to thank Avery for his contributions to the team both on and off the field over the last few years and wish him well in the next chapter of his career," the team said in a statement.