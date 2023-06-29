The Ottawa Redblacks released wide receiver Quan Bray on Thursday after they were made aware of pending criminal charges against the wide receiver.

REDBLACKS statement on WR Quan Bray



According to the Montreal Gazette, Bray, a former member of the Alouettes, had a warrant for his arrest issued and then cancelled on Thursday for a case where he is charged with sexual assault and obstruction of justice.

The Gazette reports that Quebec Court Judge Alexandre Dalmau issued the warrant after it appeared that Bray failed to appear for a court date. It was rescinded after his lawyer showed up later in the day.

Bray, 30, was on the Redblacks active roster and was scheduled to play in their game against the Edmonton Elks on Friday night.