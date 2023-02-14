The Ottawa Redblacks announced they have signed American linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox to a two-year deal.

The Waterbury, Conn., native racked up a career-high 105 tackles and recorded a sack and an interception with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2022. The 28-year-old UMass product was named the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Most Outstanding Defensive player for the first time in his career and was an East Division All-Star for the first time in his career.