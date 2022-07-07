Sens acquire F DeBrincat from Blackhawks for 7th overall pick, two other picks

Hayes on DeBrincat trade: ‘I can’t figure out what Chicago is doing’

The Chicago Blackhawks have traded forward Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for the seventh and 39th overall picks in the 2022 NHL Draft and a 2024 third-round pick.

The 24-year-old had 41 goals and 78 points in 82 games last season, his fifth with the Blackhawk4.

A second-round pick (39th overall) by Chicago at the 2016 NHL Draft, DeBrincat was named to his first NHL All-Star Game in 2022.

Internationally with the United States, he has won bronze medals at the 2016 World Juniors and 2018 world championship.

He is entering the final season of a three-year, $19.2 million contract with an average annual value of $6.4 million.

In 368 career NHL games, the Farmington Hills, Mich., product has 160 goals and 307 points.

More to come.