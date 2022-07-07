The Chicago Blackhawks have traded forward Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for the seventh and 39th overall picks in the 2022 NHL Draft and a 2024 third-round pick.

The 24-year-old had 41 goals and 78 points in 82 games last season, his fifth with the Blackhawk4.

A second-round pick (39th overall) by Chicago at the 2016 NHL Draft, DeBrincat was named to his first NHL All-Star Game in 2022.

Internationally with the United States, he has won bronze medals at the 2016 World Juniors and 2018 world championship.

He is entering the final season of a three-year, $19.2 million contract with an average annual value of $6.4 million.

In 368 career NHL games, the Farmington Hills, Mich., product has 160 goals and 307 points.

More to come.