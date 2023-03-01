Senators land Chychrun from Coyotes
The Ottawa Senators have landed Jakob Chychrun in a deal with the Arizona Coyotes.
Heading back to the Coyotes are a 2023 conditional first-round pick, a conditional second-round pick in 2024 that originally belonged to the Washington Capitals and Ottawa's own second-round pick in 2026.
The 24-year-old has registered seven goals and 21 assists in 36 games this season, his seventh with the Coyotes.
The Senators also revealed the conditions on the picks heading to Arizona.
The 2023 first-round pick is top-five protected and will become an unprotected pick in 2024. Should the Senators reach the 2023 Eastern Conference Final, the second-round pick becomes a 2024 first-round pick that is top-10 protected. Should that condition be met, then it becomes an unprotected first round in 2025.
Drafted 16th overall by the Coyotes in the 2016 NHL Draft, Chychrun has scored 60 goals and 170 points in 373 games over his career.
Born in Boca Raton, FL, Chychrun is in the fourth year of a six-year, $27.6 million deal.