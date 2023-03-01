The Ottawa Senators have landed Jakob Chychrun in a deal with the Arizona Coyotes.

Heading back to the Coyotes are a 2023 conditional first-round pick, a conditional second-round pick in 2024 that originally belonged to the Washington Capitals and Ottawa's own second-round pick in 2026.

The 24-year-old has registered seven goals and 21 assists in 36 games this season, his seventh with the Coyotes.

Trade alert! The #Sens have acquired defenceman Jakob Chychrun from @ArizonaCoyotes in exchange for a conditional first-round draft pick in ’23, a conditional second-round selection in ’24 (previously acquired from @Capitals) and a second-round pick in ’26. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/toPp9uDS3n — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) March 1, 2023

The Senators also revealed the conditions on the picks heading to Arizona.

Conditions: The ’23 1st-round pick is top-5 protected. If met, pick becomes ’24 1st-round unprotected. Additionally, should #Sens reach ’23 ECF, the 2nd-round pick becomes ’24 1st-round top 10-protected. If that condition is met, the pick becomes ’25 1st-round unprotected. 2/2 — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) March 1, 2023

The 2023 first-round pick is top-five protected and will become an unprotected pick in 2024. Should the Senators reach the 2023 Eastern Conference Final, the second-round pick becomes a 2024 first-round pick that is top-10 protected. Should that condition be met, then it becomes an unprotected first round in 2025.

Drafted 16th overall by the Coyotes in the 2016 NHL Draft, Chychrun has scored 60 goals and 170 points in 373 games over his career.

Born in Boca Raton, FL, Chychrun is in the fourth year of a six-year, $27.6 million deal.