The Ottawa Senators announced they have acquired forward Patrick Brown from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Trade alert! The #Sens have acquired centre Patrick Brown from @NHLFlyers in exchange for the team's sixth-round draft pick in ’23. pic.twitter.com/iTdcN7uU0m — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) March 3, 2023

Brown, 20, was signed as a free agent by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2014 and played three seasons with the Canes (2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17). The Bloomfield Hills, Mich., native signed with the Vegs Golden Knights as a free agent in 2019 and was claimed off waivers by the Flyers in 2021.

Brown has two goals and seven points in 43 games this season and came in at No. 21 on TSN's Trade Bait board.